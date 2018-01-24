Officer down in Adams County after shooting
ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — The Adams County Sheriff’s Office reported an officer was down in the area of 88th and Dawson Wednesday night.
A police spokesperson said, “area is to be considered dangerous. Deputy was shot. Suspect armed, and if willing to shoot a cop, could shoot anyone.”
There was a large police response to reports of a shooting in that area.
Neighbors called FOX31 to say they heard multiple gunshots and police officers were outside their homes with guns drawn.
We are calling the Adams County Sheriff’s Office and Thornton Police Department to get more information.
39.853343 -104.971704