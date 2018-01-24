× Officer down in Adams County after shooting

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — The Adams County Sheriff’s Office reported an officer was down in the area of 88th and Dawson Wednesday night.

Officer down, please avoid the area of 88th and Dawson Street. Large perimeter with suspect still at large. Those of you in that area, please seek shelter away from the doors and windows. — Adams Sheriff's Page (@AdamsCoSheriff) January 25, 2018

.@KDVR We’ve seen officers running with flashlights and K9s. They are combing this neighborhood looking for the suspected shooter. SWAT uniforms seen as well. pic.twitter.com/TQO1Y0NwuW — Michael Konopasek (@MikeKonopasek) January 25, 2018

Adams County Sheriff’s Office: Manhunt underway in Adams County for a suspect who shot a deputy. pic.twitter.com/6YoS7yF2W7 — Michael Konopasek (@MikeKonopasek) January 25, 2018

A police spokesperson said, “area is to be considered dangerous. Deputy was shot. Suspect armed, and if willing to shoot a cop, could shoot anyone.”

There was a large police response to reports of a shooting in that area.

Neighbors called FOX31 to say they heard multiple gunshots and police officers were outside their homes with guns drawn.

We are calling the Adams County Sheriff’s Office and Thornton Police Department to get more information.