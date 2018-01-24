Police agencies share condolences after Adams County deputy killed

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Several law enforcement agencies from around Colorado sent their condolences to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office after a deputy was killed in the line of duty on Wednesday night.
The shooting happened around 8 p.m. in the area of 88th Avenue and Dawson Street in Thornton. Authorities are conducting a manhunt to find the suspect.
“This loss is incomprehensible,” the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office tweeted. “Not one, but two deputies down in less than a month. We grieve with [Adam’s County Sheriff’s Office] on the loss of their deputy, and all that their community has lost as a result. We stand strong with our brothers and sisters in blue.”
Douglas County Deputy Zackari Parrish was killed in a New Year’s Eve shooting at a Highlands Ranch apartment complex.
“The men and women of the Thornton Police Department have our Brothers and Sisters of the Adams County Sheriff’s Office in our thoughts, and our prayers to this fallen hero’s family,” Thornton police tweeted.
Several other agencies also tweeted their condolences.