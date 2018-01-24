Police agencies share condolences after Adams County deputy killed

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Several law enforcement agencies from around Colorado sent their condolences to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office after a deputy was killed in the line of duty on Wednesday night.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. in the area of 88th Avenue and Dawson Street in Thornton. Authorities are conducting a manhunt to find the suspect.

“This loss is incomprehensible,” the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office tweeted. “Not one, but two deputies down in less than a month. We grieve with [Adam’s County Sheriff’s Office] on the loss of their deputy, and all that their community has lost as a result. We stand strong with our brothers and sisters in blue.”

Douglas County Deputy Zackari Parrish was killed in a New Year’s Eve shooting at a Highlands Ranch apartment complex.

This loss is incomprehensible. Not one, but two deputies down in less than a month. We grieve with @AdamsCoSheriff on the loss of their deputy, and all that their community has lost as a result. We stand strong with our brothers and sisters in blue. — Arapahoe Sheriff (@ArapahoeSO) January 25, 2018

“The men and women of the Thornton Police Department have our Brothers and Sisters of the Adams County Sheriff’s Office in our thoughts, and our prayers to this fallen hero’s family,” Thornton police tweeted.

@AdamsCoSheriff the men and women of the Thornton Police Department have our Brothers and Sisters of the Adams County Sheriff’s Office in our thoughts, and our prayers to this fallen hero’s family. — Thornton Police Dept (@ThorntonPolice) January 25, 2018

Several other agencies also tweeted their condolences.

Such sad news from our brothers and sisters in blue in Adams County. We are praying for the family of the fallen deputy and the Sheriff's Office. The Thin Blue Line has lost another link. — CSP Castle Rock (@CSP_CastleRock) January 25, 2018

Our hearts are broken. Words cannot express our sorrow, but we stand tall and strong with our @AdamsCoSheriff family tonight and always. — CBI (@CBI_Colorado) January 25, 2018

Our hearts go out to you and our thoughts and prayers will remain with the deputy’s family and all of your staff — Otero County Sheriff (@OteroSheriff) January 25, 2018

Prayers to our neighbors and many friends with Adams County Sheriff's Office. May all the deputies and officers BE SAFE during your search. Colorado Law Enforcement Strong!!! — MorganSheriffCO (@MCSheriffCO) January 25, 2018

Our thoughts are with @AdamsCoSheriff — Wheat Ridge Police (@WheatRidgePD) January 25, 2018

Praying for the Officer, his family, your team and that the suspect is apprehended before anyone else gets hurt. — Parker Police Dept. (@ParkerPolice) January 25, 2018

Keeping you guys in our thoughts! Please let us know if you need anything! — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) January 25, 2018

The news about @AdamsCoSheriff deputy tonight is absolutely heart breaking. Another line of duty death. You and the deputies family have the @FCPolice unwavering support in the coming days and weeks. We are here for you. 💙🖤💙🖤 — Fort Collins Police (@FCPolice) January 25, 2018