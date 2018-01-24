NFL Hall of Famer Terrell Davis gives us his thoughts on Super Bowl LII

Terrell Davis is adored by Bronco fans everywhere and he is an NFL legend… He also has BIG news he wants to share about a new Championship team he has formed. By partnering with Kevin Schumacher, one of the top real estate agents in Colorado, together they have co-founded a new company called “The Terrell Davis Group @ eXp Realty” and he wants to personally share this exciting news with everyone in Colorado.
The Terrell Davis Group @ eXp Realty delivers a full suite of real estate services for their clients up and down the Front Range. “Our Championship team leverages our Listing and Closing departments for a seamless and streamlined process from start to finish with an emphasis on high-level communication with our clients,” adds Terrell Davis. “Our professional marketing team optimizes social media and other innovative technologies to maximize exposure resulting in higher net proceeds for our clients.”