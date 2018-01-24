More snow chances on the way

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Another cold front is on it's way to the Colorado mountains on Thursday. Snow showers will develop during the day and continue into Friday. Most of the snow will target the northern & central mountains with a few inches of accumulation possible. That will mean fresh powder just in time for weekend skiers. The snow will move out late Friday making way for plenty of sunshine over the weekend.

In Denver that same cold front will slide through early on Friday and may trigger a passing flurry. The best chance to see the brief snow will be south of downtown across the Palmer Divide in places like Highlands Ranch, Castle Rock, Parker & Sedalia.

The weekend in the Mile High city will be dry, sunny & warming back into the 50s by Sunday.

We are tracking a better chance for accumulating snow in Denver and along the Front Range. That system appears to arrive late on Wednesday and lasts into Thursday. Some computer models are indicating as much as 4" or more is possible. We'll keep you posted.

