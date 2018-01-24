Marijuana seized, 2 taken into custody in Aurora house raid

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. -- A rental home in southeast Aurora was raided by police Tuesday night. It is the second time this home has been rated by police since May 11, 2016. Drugs, guns and two men were taken into custody. The owner of the home has another house in Aurora with a similar history.

Police said they seized over 100 marijuana plants at the house on on South Quemoy Court. They said it appeared to be a big operation.

The owner of the rental house, according to real estate records, owns another rental house in Aurora on South Coolidge Way. That house has been raided three times in the past by Aurora police.

Right now detectives will not positively identify the owner of the two homes, but said he is definitely a person of interest and Aurora police will proceed accordingly.