Irish veterinary clinic seeking professional ‘cat cuddler’

DUBLIN, Ireland – If you’re looking for a career change and you love cats – you may want to update your resume for this job.

An Irish veterinary clinic is looking for a professional “cat cuddler.” Just Cats Veterinary Clinic & Cattery in Dublin recently posted the job on their website.

The clinic said the ideal candidate should have “gentle hands” that can pet cats for long periods of time. The candidate should also be softly spoke and capable of understanding the different types of purring.

However, if you plan on moving to Ireland for this job, you must be recognized by the veterinary council in Ireland to qualify.

Although the clinic is just for cats, they say they will not discriminate against dog lovers who apply.