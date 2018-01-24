Investigators in slain Bailey teen case requesting delay in releasing autopsy report

PARK COUNTY, Colo. — Investigators in the case of a teenage girl from Bailey who was found dead in her burned home are requesting to keep the autopsy report private to protect the investigation.

17-year-old Maggie Long was reported missing more than a month and a half ago. Her remains were discovered at her burned home off County Road 43 in Bailey in early December. Arson is suspected.

Authorities want to prevent the autopsy report from being made public because they fear it will compromise the investigation.

“They’re trying to work on the investigation and they’re worried about compromising the investigation by releasing the information in the autopsy report to the public,” an official with the Park County Coroners Office said on Wednesday.

“They are requesting a 30 day delay on the report at which point officials will see if investigators feel comfortable releasing the information or a redacted version of the information to the public,” the official added.

FOX31 and Channel 2 got that response from the coroners office because we requested the autopsy report.

Last week authorities announced a $15,000 reward for information in the case. Park County deputies along with agents at the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are hoping the money will lead to a killer or killers.

Since her remains were found, detectives have stayed largely quiet.

Earlier this month, investigators confirmed they were collecting DNA samples of young men in the area associated with Long or her family.

News of a reward has some people believing authorities are no closer to finding Long’s killer or killers.

Anyone with information is asked to call 303-239-4243.