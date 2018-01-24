In-N-Out Burger reveals managers make $160k on average

IRVINE, Calif. — In-N-Out Burger has revealed that mangers at their restaurants, on average, make six figures.

The West Coast burger sensation pays store managers an average yearly salary of more than $160,000, which is about triple the industry average, according to the a report in the California Sun.

There is no college degree or previous management experience required.

The burger chain confirmed to KTVU that managers do indeed make an average of $160,000. Store managers are responsible for overseeing all aspects of a single restaurant.

“These responsibilities include ensuring that quality, service, and cleanliness meet our high standards,” the chain told KTVU. “As leaders, they hire, train, and develop their team, and are responsible for creating and maintaining an enthusiastic and positive working environment.”

To put that in perspective, Business Insider reports that the average architect in California makes about $112,000 a year while a lawyer makes $170,000 annually.

It’s not just the managers that get paid well, In-N-Out also pays above the minimum wage in California by paying their employees $13 an hour.

In November, it was announced that In-N-Out will build a distribution facility and office building in Colorado Springs on a 22.4-acre parcel for future growth along the Interstate 25 corridor. No other restaurant sites have been determined.

The distribution center could serve up to 50 restaurants within 350 miles of Colorado Springs. There is no timeline for the opening date of the first restaurant.

In-N-Out was ranked No. 4 in the list of best places to work in 2018 by Glassdoor, beating Google and Microsoft. It was the only restaurant chain in the top 50 to make the list.