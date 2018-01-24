Coors Field has fake coyotes, foxes to keep birds away

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- During baseball season you might expect to see Nolan Arenado or Charlie Blackmon helping lead the Rockies to victory at Coors Field - but during the off-season it's a different story.

The Rockies' ballpark currently has some fake foxes and coyotes scattered around the field to keep birds from eating the sod and grass at the stadium, according to Major League Baseball.

Keeping the birds off the field is not the only thing going on at Coors Field this off-season.

The Rockies will unveil a scoreboard that will measure more than 8,000 square feet, which is 258 percent larger than the current Coors Field scoreboard. It will be lit up with 6.8 millions LEDs. It will also have a Colorado shape, with a mountain cutout similar to the team’s logo.

2018 is the 25th anniversary season for the Rockies.