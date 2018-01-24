Bill would stop landlords, HOAs from banning large-breed dogs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- State lawmakers are considering a bill that would stop landlords and homeowners associations from banning large-breed dogs.

Some lawmakers believe people with big dogs are being treated unfairly when it comes to their housing options and they want to make that against the law.

HB18-1126, introduced by State Rep. Paul Rosenthal, D-Denver, would make it illegal for the owners of large dogs to be turned away or told to get rid of their pet.

Rosenthal believes big dogs are being treated unequally, discriminated against because of their size, not their behavior.

Some cities such as Denver have laws banning certain breeds. That would not change under the proposed bill nor would there be an all-out ban on dogs by an HOA.