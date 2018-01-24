× Annual UllrGrass Music & Beer Festival

Winter is coming and so is the UllrGrass Music & Beer Festival! Held in the Rocky Mountain foothills of Golden, Colorado, the three-day UllrGrass Festival takes place January 26-28, 2018 in Parfet Park with night shows at New Terrain Brewery. Festival-goers dress in Viking regalia to celebrate the Norse God of winter, bluegrass music and craft beer. Named one of the top ten outdoor festivals in Colorado by the Westword, UllrGrass 2018 features a broad music line up with artists from Nashville to Colorado including the UllrGrass All-Stars (with members of Railroad Earth, Leftover Salmon, Lyle Lovett Band, CORAL CREEK, Hot Buttered Rum, and Hot Rize); CORAL CREEK with Tim Carbone and the Black Swan Singers, Poor Man’s Whiskey, Luke Bulla, Rapidgrass, The Drunken Hearts, Thunder and Rain, Analog Son, F Y 5, Jaden Carlson Band, The Holler!, Uptown Toodeloo, WhiteWater Ramble, Pete & Joan Wernick, Meadow Mountain, Monocle Band, Miles Over Mountains, Dorado, The Cody Sisters, RUM CREEK… and more to be announced. On Saturday of the festival patrons will have the chance to sample craft brews and ciders from more than 30 brewers as part of the UllrGrass beer festival. The family-oriented event also offers games and craft activities for kids, an Ullr-egg hunt, Ullr costume parade and a variety of tasty treats from on-site food trucks. Tickets are on sale now at www.UllrGrass.com (Children 12 and under are free). UllrGrass is a volunteer-powered non-profit event with proceeds benefitting the Kids Music Project by Coral Creek which delivers music education and performance to kids in Colorado – more at www.coralcreekmusic/philanthropy; .

UllrGrass Beer Festival

What:

For the 4th year, beer lovers will gather in Golden, Colorado to sample more than 30 breweries from around the state and beyond. Purchasing a beer festival ticket also gives patrons entrance to the main music stage of the UllrGrass festival for the entire day of music Saturday 11am – 8pm with musical acts: CORAL CREEK with Tim Carbone & The Black Swan Singers, Poor Man’s Whiskey, Luke Bulla of the Lyle Lovett Band, Rapidgrass, Meadow Mountain, Jaden Carlson Band, and Miles Over Mountains

UllrGrass Music and Beer Festival is named after the Norse God of Winter – Ullr. Local musicians and beer lovers, Chris and Susannah Thompson, created this outdoor winter beer festival to bring the front range community together in the beautiful setting of Golden to toast the winter and celebrate great music and craft beer. Whether you dress in fuzzy Viking costumes or suit up in your favorite ski gear you will find yourself smiling and toasting your friends at this intimate and fun-filled celebration.

Tickets:

Tickets are available for purchase to the general public at www.UllrGrass.com

Beer festival tickets are $45 and include: commemorative tasting cup, unlimited 3-ounce samples of your choice of more than 200 beers,

A beer festival “add-on” ticket for $25 is available to all music festival patrons who have already purchased a Weekend pass or Saturday pass.

January 25 | UllrGrass Wristband Party | New Terrain Brewing Co 6-10pm

January 26-28 | UllrGrass Music & Beer Festival | Parfet Park & New Terrain Brewing Co

Friday, January 26 — Parfet Park 3-8pm | New Terrain Brewing Co 8pm-12:30am

Saturday, January 27 — Parfet Park 11am-8pm | New Terrain Brewing Co 8pm-12:30am

Sunday, January 28 — Parfet Park 11am-5pm

January 27 | UllrGrass Beer Festival | Parfet Park 1-4pm (beer festival tickets will be sold separately and include entry to the Parfet Park stage)