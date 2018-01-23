Watch Broncos receiver Emmanuel Sanders get fitted for a kilt in Scotland

GLASGOW — Emmanuel Sanders is definitely one of the more fashionable players for the Broncos but while in Scotland last week, he took on a whole new style.

The Broncos wide receiver and Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman spent some time getting fit for Scottish kilts while visiting Glasgow as part of the NFL’s outreach program.

“I’m going to show up to a game in a kilt,” Sanders said “playing some Scottish music and yelling, ‘Freeedom!’”

“Where’s our bagpipes?” Norman asked in the video posted by ESPN on Tuesday. “We’re definitely missing some bagpipes.”

“We at least need some music,” Sanders replied.

As the sound of bagpipes played in the background, Sanders and Norman broke out into a celebration dance.

Sanders and Norman even staged a head-to-head showdown on the streets of Glasgow – both players even had knives for the joke showdown. Sanders posted the video on Instagram last week.

Per usual, Sanders modeled the retro style afterwards and it was a hit with the fans.

The two players are familiar with each other – the two went head to head in Super Bowl 50 when Norman played for the Carolina Panthers.