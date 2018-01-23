Warm & windy before our next storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Temperatures in Denver are expected to rise quickly over the next few days helping to melt away more snow. We will have plenty of sunshine on Wednesday with highs in the city reaching the low 50s. It will turn windy on Thursday with a few passing clouds as temperatures warm to near 60 degrees.

The mountains will get another round of snow from late Thursday into Friday. It will be blustery across mountain passes with blowing snow possible. Accumulation looks to be around 2"-4" especially over the northern mountains.

We may have a flurry on Friday in Denver as a cold front passes. You will more than likely notice the drop in temperatures to the low 40s to end out the work week. We will warm right back up over the weekend and into early next week with more 50s in the forecast.

Right now we are tracking Denver's next chance for snow on January 31st when several inches is possible!

