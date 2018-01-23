Tsunami warning canceled after magnitude-7.9 earthquake off Alaska

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANCHORAGE, Alaska -- An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.9 struck off Alaska's Kodiak Island early Tuesday, prompting a tsunami warning for a large swath of coastal Alaska and Canada's British Columbia while the remainder of the U.S. West Coast was under a watch.

The National Tsunami Center later canceled the tsunami warning when no wave developed.

Mickey Varnadao, a computer specialist with the warning center in Palmer, Alaska, said early Tuesday that an advisory remains in effect for parts of Alaska, from Kodiak Island to Prince William Sound.

Watches have been canceled for British Columbia in Canada, Washington, Oregon, California and Hawaii. Officials in Japan say there is no tsunami threat there.

Varnadao said the agency canceled the alert after waves failed to show up in coastal Alaska communities.

The earthquake was recorded about 12:30 a.m. about 170 miles southeast of Kodiak Island in the Gulf of Alaska. It had a preliminary magnitude of 8.2 but then was downgraded to magnitude 7.9.

About two hours after the quake, the city of Kodiak, which was projected to see the first wave at about 1:45 a.m., still had no reports of a wave hitting.

"We haven't seen anything yet or had any reports of a wave," Lt. Tim Putney of the Kodiak Police Department said.

The earthquake woke Putney up out of a dead sleep, and he estimates it shook for at least 30 seconds.

"I've been Kodiak for 19 years that was the strongest, longest lasting one I've ever felt," he said by telephone.

But he said the police department has received no reports of damage.

The Alaska Earthquake Information Center said the quake was felt widely in several communities on the Kenai Peninsula and throughout southern Alaska, but it also had no immediate reports of damage.

People reported on social media that the quake was felt hundreds of miles away, in Anchorage.

Kerry Seifert, an emergency management specialist in the state emergency operations center, said the center had not received any reports of damage as the timeline for initial waves reaching some communities had passed.

"This is almost too soon to be into it to get that kind of information," he said. "And certainly, communities are climbing hills, some of them."

Larry LeDoux, superintendent of the Kodiak Island Borough School District, said schools were open as shelters and estimated there were about 500 people at the high school.

He described the atmosphere inside as calm, with people waiting for any updates.

He said sirens go off in the community every week, as a test to make sure they are working. He said the sirens were sounded for the early Tuesday tsunami warning.

Keith Perkins, who lives in the southeast Alaska community of Sitka, arrived at the high school early Tuesday morning, after an alarm on his cellphone alerted him of the tsunami warning. He says the city's sirens also went off later.