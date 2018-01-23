Teen accused of killing 10-year-old to be charged as adult

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRIGHTON, Colo. -- The teen accused of killing a 10-year-old girl will be tried as an adult, the Adams County District Attorney's Office said Tuesday.

The 15-year-old suspect in the case was transferred to adult court.

Kiaya Campbell died on June June 7 after leaving her father’s Thornton home to go to the store with the suspect.

Neighbors found her battered body in a ravine the next day. She had been beaten to death, according to an Adams County Coroner's Office autopsy report.

Two days later, officers arrested the 15-year-old suspect, who lived in the same home. His mother was in a relationship with Campbell's father at the time.

The teen is being charged with first-degree murder with intent and after deliberation, and first-degree murder of a child under the age of 12 by a person in a position of trust.