Steve Martin, Martin Short are coming to Red Rocks

DENVER –Steve Martin and Martin Short announced that they will be co-headlining a comedy show at Red Rocks Amphitheatre this summer.

“An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life” will come to Red Rocks at 8 p.m. on Aug. 6 and feature the two reminiscing about the past and performing stand-up and music with bluegrass band The Steep Canyon Rangers and jazz pianist Jeff Babko.

The two brought their variety show to Denver’s Bellco Theatre in 2017.

Tickets for the Red Rocks show go on sale Friday morning at 10 a.m. MST at LiveNation.com and will range from $60 to $180.