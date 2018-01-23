Statewide ban on bump stocks proposed in Colorado

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A Colorado lawmaker is pushing a for a statewide ban on bump stocks.

Colorado democratic Senator Michael Merrifield of Colorado Springs says SB18-051 would outlaw the purchase, sale or ownership of a bump stock or devices that convert legal firearms into automatic weapons.

“There’s really no legitimate reason to own one of these instruments unless your intention is to kill as many people as fast as you can,” explained Merrifield.

Colorado could potentially join states like Massachusetts and New Jersey which have recently tightened laws relating to the plastic gun accessory.

The Denver City Council voted Monday to ban bump stocks.

The changing attitudes toward bump stocks follow America’s deadliest mass shooting. Last October a shooter inside the 32nd floor of Las Vegas strip hotel unloaded gunfire at a crowded concert. Fifty-eight people were killed and hundreds were hurt.

Last week investigators said the killer rigged 12 of his guns with bump stocks. The attachment increases shooting speed similar to that of an automatic weapon.

Anticipating serious pushback form lawmakers on the other side of the aisle, Merrifield, a gunowner and hunter himself, says this bill does not touch gun ownership.

“This takes away a mechanism that turns a legal weapon into an illegal weapon,” Merrifield added.

Republican Senator Owen Hill, also of Colorado Springs, says this is classic government overreach. While he agrees without a doubt the Las Vegas shooting was tragic, but says the proposed bill does nothing to address the underlying problem.

“You have bad guys with guns who are intent on killing people and the only thing that can stop them is good guys with guns,” added Hill.

Merrifield will hold a press conference on Tuesday at noon to talk about the proposed ban.