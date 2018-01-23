State senator vapes inside Colorado Capitol and it’s perfectly OK

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Vaping has become more and more popular. You see it on the streets of Denver, occasionally at house parties.

But one place you don't expect to see it is inside the State Capitol.

However that was not the case inside a State Committee room on Monday.

State Senator Daniel Kagen discreetly vaped while presiding as a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee -- Fox 31 cameras were rolling at the time.

It made us wonder is vaping inside the State Capitol illegal?

"As far as I know I'm not breaking any laws and I always ask permission," Kagen told FOX31 political reporter Joe St. George.

FOX31 confirmed no state law prohibits vaping inside the State Capitol. In fact state law doesn't prohibit vaping inside anywhere with the exception of schools in Colorado.

"Do you think it's appropriate to be vaping in the middle of a committee hearing?" St. George asked.

"Well I don't think it's ideal but vaping has been a life savor, I was a smoker for decades," Kagen responded.

Kagen said the vaping helps control his urges to smoke cigarettes.

The vaping story at the Capitol comes as the National Academy of Science, Engineering, and Medicine reports vaping could lead to an increase in actual smoking.

"It's not good for you," Dr. Mark Montano, a physician at Health One Colorado said.

Montano said the research on the long term side effects of vaping is still out -- but inhaling nicotine is still nicotine .

"Kids may think it's a safe alternative but really it's addictive as a traditional cigarette," Montano said.

As for Kagen he says he will try to stop vaping at the Capitol but isn't promising anything.

The vaping however doesn't appear to be bothering anyone -- Republicans actually gave Kagen, a Democrat, permission to vape inside the State Judiciary Committee.