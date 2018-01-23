Speeding drivers surprised to see park rangers amid shutdown

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. — Drivers who decided to ignore speed limits in Rocky Mountain National Park during the federal government shutdown were surprised to find rangers still patrolling the roads.

Park spokeswoman Kyle Patterson said Tuesday rangers pulled over more drivers than usual for speeding during the Saturday-through-Monday shutdown.

Visitors centers and other services were closed during the shutdown but entrances remained open and some rangers were on duty.

Services returned to normal on Tuesday but most roads were closed at the entrance stations because of ice and blowing snow from a weekend storm.

Park roads have been closed since Saturday night because plows didn’t operate during the shutdown. Crews resumed work Tuesday but Patterson wasn’t sure when the roads would re-open.

She says rangers ticketed five people Sunday for driving on closed roads.