One dead, several wounded in Kentucky high school shooting

BENTON, Ky. — Authorities are reporting one person was killed and many were wounded in a high school shooting in rural Kentucky.
Gov. Matt Bevin tweeted that it happened Tuesday morning at Marshall County High School.
A shooting suspect was in custody, Bevin said and police later said the school, which was on lockdown, had been secured.
The FBI said it was working with state and local law enforcement in responding to the shooting.
The community is about 120 miles northwest of Nashville, Tennessee.