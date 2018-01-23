One dead, several wounded in Kentucky high school shooting

BENTON, Ky. — Authorities are reporting one person was killed and many were wounded in a high school shooting in rural Kentucky.

Gov. Matt Bevin tweeted that it happened Tuesday morning at Marshall County High School.

Tragic shooting at Marshall County HS…Shooter is in custody, one confirmed fatality, multiple others wounded…Much yet unknown…Please do not speculate or spread hearsay…Let’s let the first responders do their job and be grateful that they are there to do it for us… — Governor Matt Bevin (@GovMattBevin) January 23, 2018

A shooting suspect was in custody, Bevin said and police later said the school, which was on lockdown, had been secured.

The FBI said it was working with state and local law enforcement in responding to the shooting.

The community is about 120 miles northwest of Nashville, Tennessee.