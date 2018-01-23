Officials determine there’s no threat to Chaparral High School after investigation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARKER, Colo. -- Parents received a message Tuesday night about an investigation into a possible threat at Chaparral High School in Parker.

The letter from Chaparral Principal Greg Gotchey said the investigation determined there's no credible threat, despite misinformation that was spreading on social media.

You can read the letter that went to parents here.

It started when two students notified the school about a message they received of a potential threat.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said it identified the sender of the message, and determined there's no actual threat.

The Douglas County School District said school will be held as scheduled at Chaparral Wednesday.

There will be extra security at the school as an abundance of caution.