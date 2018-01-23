Mom UP! Project – Colorado Parent

www.coloradoparent.com/events/mom-up-project/

State funding just isn't enough for Colorado schools anymore. That is why organizers came up with the The Mom UP! Project is a pre-ticketed event that will be held at The Stanley Marketplace. Women and moms will receive a swag bag loaded with fun gifts. The event will also have guest speakers from local businesses, food and fun. Eight dollars from every ticket will be donated back to the school PTA of the attendee's choice within Denver Public Schools, Aurora Public Schools and the Cherry Creek School District.