Man in custody after woman found dead in southeast Denver home

DENVER — A man has been arrested after a woman was found dead inside a home on Sunday, the Denver Police Department said.

Cain Wilkens, 43, is being held for investigation of first-degree murder.

About 3:20 a.m. Sunday, police responded to the 1500 block of South Albion Street, near East Florida Avenue and South Colorado Boulevard.

An adult woman was found dead inside. Her name and age have not been released. No details about her death were released.

Wilkens is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Tuesday.