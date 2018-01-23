× Man charged with vehicular homicide in death of pedestrian in Arvada

GOLDEN, Colo. — A man who admitted to having been on a “meth binge” has been charged in the death of a 43-year-old pedestrian in Arvada earlier this month, the First Judicial District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday.

Troy Glassford, 39, has been charged with DUI vehicular homicide, reckless vehicular homicide, DUI, reckless driving and driving on a sidewalk in the death of Nathan Osburn, 43.

On Jan. 10, the Arvada Police Department was called to the area of Pomona Drive and Quay Drive about 4:15 p.m. on a report of a pedestrian having been hit by a vehicle.

According to the arrest affidavit, police found a gray Volkswagen Passat driven by Glassford had been going eastbound on Pomona Drive when it left the road, crashed through a fence and then a shed, hitting Osburn in the process.

Osburn was found under the Volkswagen and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Glassford told an officer that he was on a “meth binge” the day before, according to the affidavit, causing him to stay up all day and night.

Glassford said he took a one-hour nap at his parents’ house after smoking a bowl of marijuana and that he had used methamphetamine on the morning of the crash.

He told officers he was driving to his girlfriend’s house when he believed he started to fall asleep, according to the affidavit.

Glassford was arrested and posted a $20,000 bond on Thursday. He has until Thursday to schedule a preliminary hearing.