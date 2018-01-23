× Man charged in Lakewood chain-reaction crash that killed mother, 3-year-old boy

GOLDEN, Colo. — A man has been charged with vehicular homicide and DUI in the death of a woman and her 3-year-old son in a six-vehicle chain-reaction crash in Lakewood last year, the First Judicial District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday.

Chris Cumsille, 45, is facing eight counts in the crash on the morning of Nov. 13 at West Alameda Avenue and Oak Street.

According to the arrest affidavit, five vehicles were stopped at a red light when a truck driven by Cumsille rear-ended a minivan being driven by 43-year-old Anna Huffman, causing a chain reaction.

Huffman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her son was taken to Children’s Hospital Colorado where he died two days later.

Cumsille has been charged with child abuse resulting in death, two counts of DUI vehicular homicide, two counts of reckless vehicular homicide, two counts of vehicular assault and DUI.

Cumsille is also facing charges of reckless driving and leaving the scene of an accident from a traffic collision on Aug. 9.

Cumsille posted a $20,000 bond and is due in court on Monday.