× Man accused of killing his mother in southeast Colorado arrested in Illinois

DENVER — A man wanted in connection with the murder of his mother in Las Animas in southeast Colorado was arrested in Peoria, Illinois Tuesday afternoon.

The US Marshals arrested Robert Russell Inlow, 44, after a nationwide bulletin had been issued for him.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation said Inlow faces allegations of first-degree murder in the homicide of his mother, 62-year-old Cheryl Gray.

Bent County Sheriff’s Office deputies found her dead in her home in Las Animas when they were called there on a welfare check Monday night.

The circumstances of his arrest in Illinois were not released, but the CBI said he was taken into custody without incident.

Colorado officials were working to seek extradition of Inlow back to the state.