Fuel spill from crash causes major delays on SB I-25 at 136th Avenue

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — A crash involving a semi-truck and van resulted in a fuel spill that reduced I-25 to one lane near 136th Avenue Tuesday afternoon.

The problem was on the southbound side of the highway.

The crash happened at about 12:50 p.m. There were no injuries, but the semi leaked fuel onto the highway.

A hazmat team responded to assist with the cleanup.

Westminster police said it will would likely be several hours before southbound I-25 was fully reopened.

Police recommended drivers find alternate routes.