Family’s belongings lost after mother’s suicide

DENVER — Fourteen-year-old Antonio Smith wipes away tears as he describes his loving mother, Vanessa. “She was such a loving mother, I just wish I could have her back.”

Vanessa’s brother Samuel Kelley told FOX31, “She would give anything to help somebody out.”

Kelley said his sister committed suicide on Sunday after receiving devastating news. “The doctor said if she delivered this baby there was a 90 percent chance that her and the baby would not make it so that severely depressed her and she took her own life.”

Her sister Christine said she can’t believe this tragedy occurred adding, “She was such a loving person, she was so outgoing.”

Vanessa’s husband Vincent tearfully explained “I loved her with all my heart.”

He discovered her body at the Adams City Apartments in Brighton, left, then returned the next morning only to find their belongings in a dumpster. Her son’s PlayStation and a flat screen television were missing. “Our social security cards, our lease, our marriage license, everything we own thrown in a dumpster.”

The FOX31 Problem Solvers located the landlord, who said he had no choice but to move the belongings due to complaints from neighbors.

But the family disagrees with that explanation. The Landlord did agree to replace Vanessa’s son’s PlayStation.

Although it is a gesture, the family said it is not enough to compensate them for the loss of so much, including precious keepsakes and clothing. The family is struggling to cover funeral expenses for both Vanessa and her baby.

If you’d like to help, follow this link. For more information about suicide prevention visit this website.