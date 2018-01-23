Elderly man missing from Fort Collins home found dead

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — An 83-year-old man who was reported missing from a Fort Collins home has been found dead, the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office said.

John Sprackling was last seen about noon Saturday in the 2000 block of Sherell Drive in Fort Collins.

Sprackling’s body was found near Cobb Lake in unincorporated Larimer County northeast of Fort Collins about 3 p.m. Monday.

The Larimer County Coroner’s Office will release the cause and manner of death at a later time.

Family members told the sheriff’s office Sprackling would not leave his home or family for more than a couple of hours, and he did not have any known medical conditions that would contribute to his absence.

His cellphone was left at his home.