Del Toro’s ‘Shape of Water’ lands a leading 13 Oscar nominations

LOS ANGELES — Guillermo del Toro’s lavish monster romance “The Shape of Water” fished out a leading 13 nominations, Greta Gerwig became just the fifth woman nominated for best director and “Mudbound” cinematographer Rachel Morrison made history as the first woman to earn a nod in that category in nominations announced Tuesday for the 90th annual Academy Awards.

Oscar voters put forward nine best-picture nominees: “The Shape of Water,” ”Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” ”Lady Bird,” ”Get Out,” ”The Post,” ”Dunkirk,” ”Call Me By Your Name” and “Phantom Thread.”

The cascading fallout of sexual harassment scandals throughout Hollywood put particular focus on the best director category, which for many is a symbol of gender inequality in the film industry.

Gerwig follows only Lina Wertmuller, Jane Campion, Sofia Coppola and Kathryn Bigelow, the sole woman to win (for “The Hurt Locker”).

Also nominated for best director was “Get Out” director Jordan Peele. He becomes the fifth black filmmaker nominated for best director, and third to helm a best-picture nominee, after Barry Jenkins last year for “Moonlight.”

Though all of the front-runners — Frances McDormand (“Three Billboards”), Gary Oldman (“Darkest Hour”), Allison Janney (“I, Tonya”), Sam Rockwell (“Three Billboards”) — landed their expected nominations, there were surprises.

Denzel Washington (“Roman J. Israel, Esq.”) was nominated for best actor, likely eclipsing James Franco (“Disaster Artist”).

Franco was accused of sexual misconduct, which he denied, just days before Oscar voting closed.

Last year’s Oscars broadcast, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, drew 32.9 million viewers for ABC, a 4 percent drop from 2016.

More worrisome, however, was a steeper slide in the key demographic of adults aged 18-49, whose viewership was down 14 percent from 2016.

Though the show ran especially long, at three hours and 49 minutes, it finished with a bang: The infamous envelope mix-up that led to “La La Land” being incorrectly announced as the best picture before “Moonlight” was crowned.

This year, the academy has prohibited the PwC accountants who handle the envelopes from using cellphones or social media during the show.

The accounting firm on Monday also unveiled several reforms, including the addition of a third balloting partner in the show’s control room.

Neither of the PwC representatives involved in the mishap last year, Brian Cullinan or Martha Ruiz, will return to the show.

It was a dominant if bittersweet day for 20th Century Fox. Its specialty label, Fox Searchlight, is behind both “Three Billboards” and “The Shape of Water,” and Fox released “The Post.”

Yet those wins may soon count for the Walt Disney Co., which last month reached a deal to purchase Fox for $52.4 billion.

Amazon and Netflix failed to crack the best picture category but earned nominations elsewhere.

Netflix’s “Mudbound” scored a best-supporting nod for Mary J. Blige and Amazon’s “The Big Sick” grabbed a nomination for Holly Hunter in the same category. “The Big Sick” also scored an original screenplay nod.

Best motion picture

“Call Me By Your Name”

”Darkest Hour”

”Dunkirk”

”Get Out”

”Lady Bird”

”Phantom Thread”

”The Post”

”The Shape of Water”

”Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Best director

“Dunkirk,” Christopher Nolan

“Get Out,” Jordan Peele

“Lady Bird,” Greta Gerwig

“Phantom Thread,” Paul Thomas Anderson and “The Shape of Water.”

Best actor

Timothee Chalamet, “Call Me By Your Name”

Daniel Day Lewis, “Phantom Thread”

Daniel Kaluuya, “Get Out”

Gary Oldman, “Darkest Hour”

Denzel Washington, “Roman J. Israel, Esq.”

Best actress

Sally Hawkins, “The Shape of Water”

Frances McDormand, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Margot Robbie, “I, Tonya”

Saoirse Ronan, “Lady Bird”

Meryl Streep, “The Post”

Best supporting actor

William Dafoe, “The Florida Project”

Woody Harrelson, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Richard Jenkins, “The Shape of Water”

Christopher Plummer, “All the Money in the World”

Sam Rockwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.”

Supporting actress

Mary J. Blige, “Mudbound”

Allison Janney, “I, Tonya”

Lesley Manville, “Phantom Thread”

Laurie Metcalf, “Lady Bird”

Octavia Spencer, “The Shape of Water”

Best animated feature film

“The Boss Baby”

”The Breadwinner”

”Coco”

”Ferdinand”

“Loving Vincent.”

Best song in a motion picture

“Mighty River” from “Mudbound

“Mystery of Love” from “Call Me By Your Name”

“Remember Me” from “Coco”

“Stand Up for Something” from “Marshall”

“This is Me” from “The Greatest Showman”

Best foreign-language film

Chile’s “A Fantastic Woman”

Russia’s “Loveless”

Lebanon’s “The Insult”

Hungary’s “On Body and Soul”

Sweden’s “The Square”

Best original score

“Dunkirk,” Hans Zimmer

“Phantom Thread,” Jonny Greenwood

“The Shape of Water,” Alexandre Desplat

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” John Williams

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” Carter Burwell

Best visual effects

“Blade Runner 2049”

”Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2″

”Kong: Skull Island”

”Star Wars: The Last Jedi”

”War for the Planet of the Apes”

Best cinematography