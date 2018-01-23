× CU researchers unveil new way to create robots and artificial muscles

BOULDER, Colo. – An exciting announcement from the University of Colorado, Boulder where researchers have just unveiled a new way to create robots and artificial muscles.

“What we’ve done here at the Keplinger research group at CU Boulder is introduce a new type of artificial muscle that is really the closest thing to natural muscles in terms of performance,” graduate student Eric Acome said.

They have been working on this project for two years and the research was just published in the journals “Science” and “Science Robotics.”

They have three models designed so far. Each is made of a flexible material, filled with liquid. “Ionic conductors, salt water and gel are hooked up, we apply voltage and when we do that, the electrodes will squeeze together and this will expand down,” Acome said. It can mimic the action of a muscle.

The real world applications are exciting.

They could be used to make prosthetic limbs more life-like. Acome said, “We show a video lifting a gallon of water several times a second, something not done before soft electrically controlled device before. The power to weight ratio is double that of natural muscle, so in some areas, these out-perform natural muscles. They are just as strong, work faster at higher speeds.”

Researchers describe it as flexible, think of a robot that is as flexible as an octopus. They could help in search and rescue operations.

“You think of robots made of metal or gears, driven by electric motors, but we’re imagining making robots that are completely soft, with fewer moving parts, less things that can break. They can navigate a collapsed building, soft robotic can squeeze in tight spaces,” Acome said.

They are soft devices that are fast and made of simple, practical materials. Acome said, “It’s filled with a liquid … pretty much vegetable oil.”

“The cool thing about these is that they directly convert electrical energy into mechanical motion so electrical input … goes to mechanical motion out,” graduate student Nicholas Kellaris said. Graduate student, Shane Mitchell added, “So what we can do here is use something like this, a mini high voltage amplifier, powered by cell phone battery and use this to power our actuators.”

You can read more about their project in this paper … and this one as well.