Cold front moves through, then much warmer ahead of Friday storm system

DENVER -- A cold front swings through the mountains and Front Range on Tuesday.

Expect a few snow showers and gusty winds of 30-60 mph in the central and northern mountains before turning drier this afternoon.

In Denver, there will be sunshine and highs around 40.

It will be the warm before the storm on Thursday with highs at 60 in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins.

Another cold front hits on Friday with mountain snow, wind and a few snow showers across the Front Range.

Mountain snow accumulation appears to favor the central and northern mountains with 2-6 inches.

There will be a few lingering snow showers and wind in the mountains on Saturday. It will be dry in Denver on Saturday and Sunday with highs in the 40s and 50s.

