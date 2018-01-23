× City council kills $30 land deal in Arvada

ARVADA, Colo. — Nearly eight months after the Problem Solvers exposed a controversial land deal to sell nine acres of prime real estate next to a light rail station to a developer for $30, the plan is dead.

Just before midnight on Monday, the Arvada City Council voted 4-3 to reject the Preliminary Development Plan (PDP) that would’ve allowed the project to moved forward.

The plan officially titled, ‘Olde Town Residences’ proposed a six-story structure consisting of a two-story parking garage topped with four floors that would’ve included 256 apartments.

Controversy focused on the Arvada Urban Renewal Authority’s plan to sell nine acres of public land, valued by the Jefferson County Assessor at nearly $6 million, to developer Trammel Crow for $30. The developer was also going to get $13 million in taxpayer subsidies through a sales and property tax rebate until 2034.

Arvada for All the People, a citizens group opposed to the apartment complex plan, applauded the council’s vote.

“For citizens concerned about the history and character of their community, for regular folks who want fiscal responsibility and openness from local government, and for dedicated residents wanting smart and balanced growth, this kind of effort that impacts the ambitions of a powerful agency like the Urban Renewal Authority is truly a David and Goliath story,” said Dave Chandler of Arvada for All the People.

Council members who voted no cited a concern over a reduction in the number of parking spots per unit and the structure’s incompatibility with the character and ambiance of Olde Town Arvada’s historic retail and entertainment area.

Voting against approving the PDP were council members John Marriott, Nancy Ford, Bob Fifer and David Jones. Voting in favor were Mayor Marc Williams, Mark McGoff and Dot Wright.

The Arvada Urban Renewal Authority released a statement about the council’s decision: