Assistant principal accused of not reporting student’s sexual abuse claims appears in court

AURORA, Colo. -- An administrator at a Cherry Creek school, who reportedly pressured a 14-year-old girl to recant her claims of a sexual relationship with a teacher, was in court on Tuesday facing a criminal charge.

A grand jury indicted now-suspended Prairie Middle School assistant principal Adrienne "A.J." MacIntosh for failing to report child abuse or neglect.

She appeared for the first time Tuesday morning in front of an Arapahoe County judge.

The case stems from the arrest of social studies teacher, Brian Vazquez, who, according to public records, confessed to the sexual abuse of multiple students at the middle school dating back to 2013.

The court indictment states MacIntosh not only failed to report the student’s sexual assault allegations to Aurora Police, but instead, suspended the girl and forced her to “apologize” to Vasquez and “hug him at the end of the meeting.”

