5 Ways to keep your home clean this flu season

DENVER - With a newborn baby, Channel 2 producer Amanda Larson is doing everything she can to keep her Denver home free of the flu. “The first three, four weeks we didn`t go anywhere public,” Larson said.

To find out the best way to keep a home clean during flu season, we went to Grace Nelson, with the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment. She says, "The biggest areas to focus on are on are hard surfaces like handles," she said. The flu virus can spread quickly, she said, and can survive in your home for about 24 to 48 hours.

Here are five ways to prevent flu from taking over your house: