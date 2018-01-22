× Water Storage System Designed For Hiking, Skiing, Backpacking, Camping, Hunting

If you’re looking for a super compact, versatile and collapsible water storage system, the new Seeker from HydraPak , is a great option! From hiking to backpacking, and even trips to ski and snowboard, the Seeker bottle can provide you with the hydration you need without taking up extra space!

The new Seeker, available in 2L and 3L sizes, is an ultra-light water storage system designed for the outdoorsmen. Whether hiking, backpacking, camping, or hunting, the Seeker collapses down to be super compact (size of your fist) making it easy to maneuver and store. Constructed of ultra-durable TPU with RF welded seams for added strength, structure and abrasion resistance that you can literally run over with your car, while being 100% BPA and PVC free. Includes lash points for no hassle hanging from a pack or a tree and plug & play cap versatility: connect a tube with a bite valve or pressurized spray bulb to hydrate or snap in our pour spout or dispensing tap to fill. Caps are also compatible with Katadyn water filters (sold separately) for easy refill when out in the wild. the Seeker can be frozen for use as an ice pack, and also handle temps up to 140F. Covered by the Beyond™Lifetime Guarantee, covering any issue in the products manufacturing or materials, with free repair or replacement, no questions asked. MSRP $18.00 2L / $20.00 3L.

We featured this on Colorado’s Best. If you’re interested in purchasing a Seeker, head to https://hydrapak.com/seeker-3.