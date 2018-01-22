We still need more snow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's nice to see so much of Denver & Colorado covered in snow after our weekend storm. Denver recorded 5.7" on Sunday. That's more snow from a single storm that we've seen all season. And, more snow since December 16th, 2016 when we last recorded more than 4" of snow. However, that only gives us 13.2" for the season to date. We should be closer to 28" of snow at this point. And, a "normal" snow season brings around 57" on average to Denver. So, we clear STILL need more snow.

Unfortunately, our weather pattern for the upcoming week looks quiet. We are expecting sunshine and a warming trend through Thursday when highs could reach near 60 degrees. That will obviously mean most of the city snow will be melting away. We may get a passing flurry on Friday. Otherwise, the weekend ahead and early next week are also void of snow.

