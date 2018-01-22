Sunshine returns ahead of fast-moving storm system overnight in mountains

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The snow is done in Denver, Boulder, Fort Collins and the mountains as the largest snowstorm of the season has moved out.

There will be sunshine and highs around 39 on Monday, with teens in the mountains.

It will be windy above treeline, the foothills and across the west side of the Denver metro area. There will be gusts to 40-45 mph with some blowing and drifting snow.

The eastern Plains continue to have snow and wind on Monday morning, but there will be improving conditions by noon.

A fast-moving cold front hits the central and northern mountains on Monday night into Tuesday morning with wind and 1-2 inches of snow for Loveland, Winter Park and Steamboat Springs.

The Front Range can expect partly cloudy skies on Tuesday with highs in the mid-30s.

The warm before the storm occurs on Thursday with a high of 56 that will be accompanied by wave cloudiness.

There's a 10 percent chance of snow showers on Friday with highs around 38. The mountains can expect snow.

There will be sunny skies on Saturday and Sunday with highs around 35 on Saturday and 50 on Sunday.

