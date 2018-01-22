Senate advances bill to reopen government, end 3-day shutdown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON -- The Senate advanced a bill to reopen federal agencies through Feb. 8 after Democrats relented and lifted their blockade against the legislation.

The shutdown began Saturday after Democrats derailed a Republican measure that would have kept government open until Feb. 16.

Democrats wanted to pressure the GOP to cut a deal protecting young immigrants from deportation and boosting federal spending.

Moderates from both parties pressured leaders to end the shutdown and compromise.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said Democrats agreed to back the bill reopening government after he and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell agreed to begin debating an immigration bill by Feb. 8.

The Senate vote was 81-18 -- well above the 60 votes needed. The Senate still must vote on final passage to send the bill to the House.

Both Colorado senators, Democrat Michael Bennet and Republican Cory Gardner, voted to move the bill forward.

"This is an unacceptable and disgraceful way to run our federal government. But continuing the government shutdown would have been worse," Bennet said.

“We now need to ensure fair consideration of our Gang of Six proposal. Over the next three weeks, our focus should be on building support for this legislation so that it has the sixty votes required to pass the Senate.”

“This government shutdown forced by Senate Democrats was dangerous and unnecessary," Gardner said. "I wanted a bipartisan solution. I look forward to continuing to work with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to fix many other remaining issues before us including DACA and to restore responsibility in Congress.”

Schumer lent his backing to the agreement during a speech on the chamber's floor.

"Now there is a real pathway to get a bill on the floor and through the Senate," he said of legislation to halt any deportation efforts aimed at "Dreamers," who were brought to the country as children and are now here illegally.

Earlier Monday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell raised hopes for a quick end to the shutdown, saying "I hope and intend" to reach agreement soon on immigration and other contentious issues -- if the Democrats agreed to the stopgap spending measure lasting a little less than three weeks.

The vote came as most government offices cut back drastically or even closed on Monday, as the major effects of the shutdown were first being felt with the beginning of the workweek.

Before the government can reopen, the Senate must vote on final passage, the House must approve it in turn and President Donald Trump must sign.

McConnell said he hopes to reach bipartisan solutions on immigration, border security, disaster aid, military funding and more by Feb. 8.

If not, he said "it would be my intention to take up legislation" addressing those issues.