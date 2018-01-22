Pueblo center providing more than clean syringes to addicts

PUEBLO, Colo. — A second needle exchange has opened in Pueblo that will provide people with more than just clean syringes.

The Pueblo Chieftain reports the Southern Colorado Harm Reduction Association has been open since May.

In addition to its needle exchange program, the center also serves as an entry point to treatment and other services, distributes overdose antidote Narcan, provides ear acupuncture, has peer recovery coaches and is a Young People in Recovery chapter site.

The center’s Executive Director and co-founder Judy Solano and Dr. Michael Nerenberg say their goal is create a safe environment where people struggling with addiction can feel comfortable enough to reach out for help.

Solano says they see about 75 clients per week.

A majority of clients are either heroin or methamphetamine users.