Planned Parenthood claims victory at Colorado Supreme Court

DENVER- The Colorado Supreme Court ruled Monday that state payments to Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains for providing non-abortion health care services, such as breast and cervical cancer screenings, are not prohibited by the State Constitution, according to a media release from PPRM.

“Today’s victory is a win for over 103,000 patients we care for every year, who trust us to provide them quality health care. This court case was always just a sideshow from extremists with a harmful agenda,” said Vicki Cowart, President and CEO of Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains.

The Colorado Constitution states that the state government may not use public funds to pay for a patient to receive an abortion.

Former Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment Director, Jane Norton, however, argued that this provision should completely bar the State from contracting with Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains to provide non-abortion, health care services to Medicaid recipients and others whose care is paid for with public funds.

According to Norton, any payment to Planned Parenthood for any purpose “subsidizes” abortions, the organization stated Monday.

Monday, the Supreme Court rejected the “subsidization theory,” concluding that it does not contradicts the language of the Constitution.

In its opinion, the Court construed the Constitution to mean that the state government cannot pay a health care provider for the purpose of compensating that provider for performing an abortion.