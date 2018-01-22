North Carolina doughnut shop creates Tide Pods that can be safely eaten

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. — A North Carolina doughnut shop created a Tide Pod that can be eaten safely.

Wake N Bake Donuts in Carolina Beach created Tide Pod doughnuts to counter a dangerous social media trend where people post videos of themselves eating the pods.

The shop posted pictures of the Tide Pod doughnut on Facebook on Sunday.

The post read, “One of our Millennial employees (Caitlin) decided to take a moment to teach they youth the difference between what to eat and what not to eat. This is a Donut …. you can eat this! Tide is for laundry silly. Available at our Carolina Beach location today!”

Tide’s parent company, Proctor and Gamble, has released numerous statements about the danger over the last several weeks.