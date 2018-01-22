Moms at Lafayette daycare centers targeted in string of morning thefts, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAFAYETTE, Colo. — Police in the northern suburb of Lafayette are investigating after several mothers reported being victimized on Monday while they were dropping off their children at daycare centers.

Three women were targeted, according to police. No arrests had been made as of late Monday. In all three cases victims reported belongings stolen from inside unlocked and unattended vehicles while children were being dropped off at daycare facilities.

Loveleen Molnar was at The Learning Experience in Lafayette around 7:30 a.m. on Monday.

“Unfortunately this morning I actually forgot to lock my car,” Molnar said.

Molnar told FOX31 she was away from her unlocked car for no more than five minutes. That’s all it took for her purse and other belongings in the car to vanish, she said.

“My daycare is right next to a gas station,” Molnar said. “They could’ve been there. They could’ve been in the parking lot for all I know.”

A spokesperson for the Lafayette Police Department said three auto burglaries at three separate daycare centers were reported within an hour and a half timespan on Monday morning. Victims reported theft from The Learning Experience, Treehouse Learning and Primrose School— all located in Lafayette.

“You’re trying to drop your kid off,” parent Marisol Shaw said. “You have a million things going through your head— especially working moms.”

Police said they’re hoping surveillance video at or near any of the daycare centers might help identify a suspect or suspects.

“I think the last thing you think about is getting robbed in front of your daycare,” Shaw said.

It’s that false sense of security that allows crimes of opportunity to flourish.

“There’s a lot of parents who even leave their cars running sometimes,” Molnar said.

Police estimate victims lost a total $3,488 worth of cash and valuables. Officers said no one was reported injured.

“My son is OK, and that’s all that matters,” Molnar said. “Everything else is replaceable.”

No suspect description has been provided.