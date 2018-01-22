I-70 reopens to Limon, remains closed to Burlington

AURORA, Colo. — Interstate 70 reopened on a portion of the eastern Plains after being closed for 20 hours because of blizzard conditions, the Colorado Department of Transportation said Monday.

The interstate reopened in both directions between Airpark Boulevard and Limon at 10:45 a.m.

It had been shut down since 2:45 p.m. Sunday because of several crashes, icy roads and difficult driving conditions.

It remained closed between Limon and Burlington near the Kansas border because strong winds were blowing snow across the interstate.

There is no estimate for when the full interstate will reopen.