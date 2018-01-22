How to make Omelets for National Egg Month

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef Mark Kalix with Appliance Factory & Mattress Kingdom shows us how to make great tasting omelet.

Super Food Omelet

1 teaspoon butter

2 Eggs

2 tablespoon white Quinoa, rinsed and cooked

1 tablespoon asparagus, blanched and cut into small spears

1 teaspoon goat cheese

Salt and pepper to taste

In a preheated non-stick pan melt butter. Scramble eggs with a fork, add Quinoa and add to pan.

As eggs cook use heatproof rubber spatula to lift raw eggs under cooked eggs for even cooking.

Add asparagus and cheese over cooked eggs and fold eggs onto plate, the heat from the eggs will warm the cheese and vegetable.

Spicy Asian Omelet

1 teaspoon butter

2 Eggs

¼ teaspoon minced ginger

¼ teaspoon minced garlic

½ teaspoon sliced scallion

½ cup sliced mushrooms, lightly sauted

Sriracha sauce to taste

Salt and pepper to taste

In a preheated non-stick pan melt butter. Scramble eggs with a fork, add ginger, garlic and scaillion to pan. As eggs cook use heatproof rubber spatula to lift raw eggs under cooked eggs for even cooking.

Add mushrooms and Sriracha over cooked eggs and fold eggs onto plate, the heat from the eggs will warm the vegetable.

