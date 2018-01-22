How cities cleared the snow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER - What a difference a day makes.

Less than 24 hours after the biggest snow storm in more than a year hit the Denver metro area, many main streets are dry and clear.

“Yeah, yeah. They do a good job, definitely. They`re on it pretty good,” John Eldredge told FOX31 as he was out shoveling a sidewalk in Aurora.

That city’s public works department had 36 snow plows out for most of Sunday, then added three more because the snow kept falling and blowing late in the day.

Those trucks plowed and de-iced what the city classifies as red and blue streets first, then Monday, made their way to green ones.

Aurora’s trucks don’t plow some neighborhood streets, but their goal is for streets to be clear within two to three blocks of most people’s homes.

Some sidewalks, including areas near city bus stops, were not that clear, though.

“They could do a better job by shoveling more and on the roads, especially where the bus stops are,” said Rosie Perez, who was waiting for a bus. “You can see, there’s nothing being done right here.”

In Denver, the public works department had all 70 big snow plows on the streets at four Sunday morning, just as the snow started falling. It also deployed 36 4x4 pick-up truck plows on side streets.

“With this storm, we saw a lot of deeper accumulation,” said Denver Public Works’ Heather Burke. “So, in this case, they did help make a difference on those side streets and make them passable.”

The side street plows make one pass down the street and do not drop any de-icer.

“I think they did a superb job,” said Jim Johnson, as he looked out from his home near Washington Park.