Hundreds line up to get tickets to Denver performances of ‘Hamilton’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Hundreds of people lined up Monday morning for their chance to grab tickets to smash musical "Hamilton" that will be performed in Denver later this year.

There was a long line outside the Denver Center for the Performing Arts box office in the lobby of the Helen Bonfils Theatre Complex ahead of sales that begin at 10 a.m.

The Tony Award-winning show will be at the Buell Theatre from Feb. 27 to April 1.

The DCPA is taking new steps to make sure people buying tickets online for “Hamilton” are those who actually plan to attend the show.

The DCPA said it is using new technology to stop third-party ticket brokers from scooping up and reselling them at inflated prices.

Tickets will not be sold to anyone trying to use the same credit card on different computers.

The DCPA said after the tickets are sold out, it will examine each sale and any purchases that appear to have been bought by a so-called bot will be canceled.

People looking to buy tickets online will be greeted by a new virtual waiting room.

People logged in starting at 9 a.m. Those buyers in the virtual waiting room at 10 a.m. will be assigned a random place in line.

They can then elect to get an email when it’s their turn to buy. They’ll have 15 minutes to finish the transaction.

Those who log on after 10 a.m. will be assigned a place in line behind those who were in the virtual waiting room.

Tickets can also be bought by phone 303-893-4100 or at the DCPA box office.