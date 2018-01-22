Hamilton fans frustrated after link surfaces allowing people to skip the ‘virtual’ line for tickets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Hamilton fans anxious to get their hands on hot tickets for the musical were disappointed Monday night after learning people used a link to skip the "virtual" line and access tickets.

Tickets for the show went on sale online and in person at 10 a.m. A link surfaced online that when clicked on, allowed people to bypass the virtual waiting room where thousands sat waiting for tickets, and took them directly to the Denver Center for the Performing Arts' site to purchase the tickets.

Bryce Perica said he was the 90,000 person in line for tickets. He knew someone even further back then him and was surprised to see they got tickets. He later learned that person had used this link that got them in the virtual backdoor.

"It's disappointing when you follow all the rules, you expect to get somewhere and you don’t," said Perica.

Others reported being able to purchase tickets at 9 a.m. instead of 10 a.m. or being able to purchase multiple sets of tickets, even though the Denver Center for the Performing Arts said the program only enabled people to buy four tickets maximum.

"I did not have any luck, just like many other people. I was definitely in the majority," said Perica.

A spokesperson for Denver Center for the Performing Arts said its IT Department is looking into these issues. The spokesperson said anyone who did not follow the rules for purchasing tickets, will not be shipped a physical ticket in mid-February.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers showed Steve Beaty the link. He's a professor of Computer Science at Metro State University.

"I am going to guess it’s an internal error," said Beaty. "Whoever posted that had some sort of insight into the software."

Beaty said as these virtual waiting rooms become the new norm for people hoping to buy tickets for big events online, consumers will continue to face problems.

"We are just going to have problems from time to time so I don’t see this as an isolated incident," said Beaty.

A spokesperson for the Denver Center for the Performing Arts said between now and mid-February, a team will be combing through the purchases orders to see who didn't follow the rules. Beaty said this is information the IT department will have through log files.

By Monday night, the 'backdoor' link to the Denver Center for the Performing Arts' page had been blocked.