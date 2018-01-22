× Fort Collins’ Budweiser Clydesdales hittin’ the road

FORT COLLINS — The Budweiser Clydesdale horses who call Fort Collins home are hitting the road and won’t be back in Colorado until Spring-time.

Fort Collins’ Budweiser Brewery houses the west coast hitch of clydesdales, which is roughly 10. They travel about 330-340 days per year.

“So that means we’re back here at our base in Fort Collins for about 30 to 40 days out of the year,” said Todd Radermacher, Assistant Supervisor of the Clydesdales.

The clydesdales will hit the road on Wednesday and head to Galveston, Texas for Mardi Gras. They’ll spend a few weeks there before departing to Arizona for Spring training.

“They [people in different towns] get to see the majestic horses and see how big they are. Get up close to them,” Radermacher said.

The 10 horses are based out of Fort Collins. They’ll return home towards the end of May for a few weeks.