Confusion reigns as buyers report glitches on website selling Hamilton tickets

DENVER — Colorado theatergoers eagerly anticipated snapping up tickets to the local performances of the hit musical Hamilton when the online sale opened at 10:00 a.m. Monday.

The tickets didn’t last long but the speedy sales may not be as legitimate as those holding a place in line would like to believe. In fact, there were a few problems.

Some customers were able to buy tickets before they officially went on sale and others were able to skip the online wait completely.

Others who logged on when tickets were supposed to go on sale were given a number for a surprisingly long wait, some even pushed back in line, queued up behind hundreds of thousands of other buyers.

Despite the thousands of people in the online sale line, some people say there were glitches and back doors that helped others go to the front of the line.

The Denver Center for the Performing Arts has not released an official statement but say they will be looking into the legitimacy of the sales.

Monday, buyers could get tickets starting around $75 but if you weren’t able to purchase a seat to the popular performances, there will be 40 lottery seats available for every show for $10.

Officials with DCPA are being cagey about the remaining tickets available, only saying that they would release details as the performances near.

FOX31 looked on StubHub today and found tickets listed for thousands of dollars each.